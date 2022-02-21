news, local-news,

Eligible candidates for the Upper Lachlan Shire Council countback election have been revealed. Council released a short statement confirming who would be allowed to stand on Monday. Read more: Raise funds for the Goulburn Hospital by watching a movie under the stars Laugh at this wild physical comedy at the Lieder Theatre next month 'In accordance with the provisions of the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 Schedule 9A, returning officer for the Upper Lachlan Shire Council countback election, Andrea Summerell, has declared that the following persons whose applications are valid and have not been withdrawn, are eligible candidates for the countback election for Upper Lachlan Shire Council to fill the vacancy of Councillor created by John Stafford.' The eligible candidates are listed in alphabetical order below. Colin Davis - Independent Graham Dyer Nathan McDonald - Independent As there is more than one candidate, the NSW Electoral Commission returning officer has declared that the countback election will be held at 10am on February 23.

