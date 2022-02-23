This March will be the fifth NSW Small Business Month, an initiative launched by the state government to offer useful support, and the theme for 2022 is: Rebuild, recharge, renew. "We're here to help our state's small businesses get back on their feet, find new opportunities and prosper," the initiative's website said. To offer something of practical use at a local level, here in the Goulburn region for instance, our council and the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce secured $6,500 in grant funding from the NSW Government to run three free workshops during Small Business Month. This is the second year the chamber and council have put on these helpful workshops which are open to anyone who would like to attend. The topics were chosen based on feedback from a number of sources, including chamber members, and the most relevant topics to locals have been chosen to be presented. The first workshop is on March 15 on the subject of marketing, with local expertise provided by Southern Tablelands Media and Corporate2Community. The second workshop will be held on March 22. This will discuss recruitment and retention with info and guidance being provided by the HR team from Tribe Brewery. The third workshop is scheduled for March 29 on the topic of financial planning with presentations from Dream Admin Services and the Southern Region Business Enterprise Centre. "The chamber sees these workshops as extraordinarily valuable sources of information for small business owners. The chamber's role has changed somewhat in recent years with our focus now more on proactive, value based activities," said Darrell Weekes, president of the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce. "The chamber has been working very hard to not only advocate and represent local businesses, and business issues, but also to create a conduit to information that can help local businesses grow and thrive," he said. "A strong local business community is critical to Goulburn's future as it provides the opportunity and employment we need, while allowing us to attract new and innovative businesses, as well, it gives state and federal governments the confidence they need to invest in our local infrastructure." Mayor of Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Peter Walker, felt equally strongly about the importance of providing these helpful workshops to the local business community. "Goulburn Mulwaree Council are pleased to be partnering with the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce for these events as part of Small Business Month, which will help our businesses to step up their marketing, improve their recruitment processes, and get business finances in order," Mr Walker said. "We as a council see it as one of our major objectives to ensure the area's businesses can continue to grow and thrive, which helps employ our residents and improve the region," he continued. "As we continue to see the population of Goulburn Mulwaree grow it is important we are able to provide the jobs to go along with this population growth. "Industries such as health care and social assistance, construction, public admin and safety, retail trade, and manufacturing are the drivers of our local economy, and I'm pleased to see all of these areas experiencing strong growth at the moment. "We have worked hard in recent years to present a positive image of our region to potential tree changers, or tourists and I believe staff have done a fantastic job in this area. "Council has undertaken a number of projects to revitalise the CBD, to make available more industrial and commercial land, and to attract investment. Our new council has a strong focus in this area, and will continue to work hard to improve our economy. I encourage businesses to join the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce in order to benefit from their work and the networking opportunities." Additionally, "my door is also always open, and I encourage businesses who have issues or concerns that council can assist with to come to us directly, either through a councillor or by getting in touch with staff." To book your spot at one or all of these workshops visit eventbrite.com.au and just search for Small Business Month in Goulburn, or for more details on any of the sessions send an email to info@goulburnchamer.com.au.

Free workshop sessions to help your local business

Additionally, "my door is also always open, and I encourage businesses who have issues or concerns that council can assist with to come to us directly, either through a councillor or by getting in touch with staff." To book your spot at one or all of these workshops visit eventbrite.com.auand just search for Small Business Month in Goulburn, or for more details on any of the sessions send an email to info@goulburnchamer.com.au.