Seven records broken at Goulburn High School swimming carnival | PHOTOS

It was another great swimming carnival in 2022, with several records broken. Read also: You can soon spend some vouchers on accomodation around NSW Lumsden was the winning house with 464 points, followed by Southwell (459), Knopp (378) and Taylor (349). Read also: Michelle Gratton to moderate Goulburn candidate debate Ava M broke the records for the 14 girls backstroke 50m and backstroke 100m. Jack B broke the records for the 15 boys breaststroke 50m and breaststroke 100m. Chelsea R broke the records for the 13 girls breaststroke 100m and backstroke 100m. Read also: Young Goulburn woman helps power local economy through TAFE Age Champions

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/C5T5utnEbuCCVHhsQW5GNd/cecd3f35-ad41-4fba-9a0e-e23af44a593d.JPG/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg