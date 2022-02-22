newsletters, editors-pick-list, performing arts

The historic opening performance for the new Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) has been revealed with REeNTRANCE to grace the stage on March 25-26. Read more: A play combining 60s music with humour and ageing debuts next month Seven records broken at Goulburn High School swimming carnival | PHOTOS Residents are encouraged to join members of our local Goulburn performing arts community in a celebration of cherished memories, combined moments, and the continuation of building momentum into the future. Friday evening's performance will be a special preview show, for invited guests. Alfie Walker, Creative Director for REeNTRANCE, explained the context of the performance. "This grand opening performance of the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, REeNTRANCE, is a collaboration using drama, storytelling, dance, song, costumes, stagecraft and music; brought together by our various community groups and individuals," he said. "This is a showcase performance put together by the community, for the community. "Previously our Goulburn performing arts community had a publicly owned space and stage where performances and events could be showcased. "While there has been no central performance space in Goulburn for a number of years, performing arts has remained strong throughout our community with a number of groups, including our schools, championing this art form. "The newly established Goulburn Performing Arts Centre represents a REeNTRANCE of performance space in our community, providing a new and improved place where our vibrant performing arts community can have a permanent public performance space again." The Grand Opening Performance is part of a series of events over two weekends to commemorate the Opening of the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, with the GPAC season launch to follow across April 2-3. Tickets are now on sale for the Saturday evening performance for just $10, to ensure the event is accessible for all. All tickets for GPAC events, including REeNTRANCE, are available at https://gpac2022.sales.ticketsearch.com/ For information on the Season Launch and Family Open Day, go to www.goulburnpac.com.au

