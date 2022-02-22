comment,

I totally agree with Professor Edgar when she stresses the fact that the current relaxation of COVID precautions and willingness to sacrifice the aged and the vulnerable members of our society so that all precautions are set aside is one of extreme lack of ethics. Australia should be better than that! Our aged population lived through the Depression and several world and regional wars. They paid their dues to now receive the utmost respect and consideration when decisions are made which affect their future survival. As it happens, no one who is affected is consulted on their opinions as to how this pandemic and its various remedies are applied. This is totally wrong and goes against our democratic rights. We must recognise those rights. Any government which seeks to act otherwise is not fit to govern in this country of ours. I belong to both the aged and also to the vulnerable (immune challenged) sector of the Australian population. I require that my democratic rights be respected and consulted when decisions are made. I am not ready to die and expect the society in which I live to protect my interests. Vote for With Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thumbing his nose at the invading Russians and leading his people in their heroic defence of the country, we have an excellent model for our own political leaders to emulate. With life-threatening water once more engulfing the houses of many in Southern Queensland and Northern NSW and the situation forecast to get worse, like the devastating Black Summer bushfires, there is no meaningful acknowledgment of the role climate change in the frequency and ferocity of either events. We know, because the IPCC and CSIRO have told us, that those events will increase in frequency and ferocity. The actions or, inaction on climate changing emissions, not just by our Federal Government but our State and NT Governments, will push emissions higher through increased coal and gas extraction, tells us that supporting the fossil fuel companies and generating royalties are more important to them than securing Australia's future. Unfortunately, while strong on decarbonising our electricity grid, Federal Labor seem likely to emulate the Federal Government's promotion of more climate damaging coal and gas projects, so a change of Government to Labor represents an important but inadequate policy shift. Like those brave Ukrainians, now is the time for Australians to stand up and to be part of the action Australia needs, not just to survive, but to thrive, by voting in Federal and State MPs who are willing to take the climate action the country requires. It is utterly shameful to witness the smear and character assassinations at present being orchestrated against Scott Morrison by a minority of desperate opponents. Mr Morrison and the Coalition Government have provided outstanding leadership throughout the entire pandemic, having managed to keep the economy in tact, reducing unemployment and most importantly protecting Australian lives. It would be a national disaster if Anthony Albanese became Prime Minister leading a Labor-Greens Government supported by 'pretend' independents such as Penny Ackery standing in Hume. Mr Albanese lacks the tenacity and 'real life' experience to lead our country, having only held positions inside the Labor Party before being elected to parliament in 1996 and has never been responsible for an economic or national security portfolio. Since the era of Gough Whitlam Labor's record in power is mired by consistent failure and dysfunction. During these uncertain times Australia can't afford putting national security, the economy and people's lives in the hands of an inexperienced and weak leader.

