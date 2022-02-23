community, braidwood concert series, jazz, this world

After months of lockdown and restrictions the Braidwood Concert Series will be back in full swing starting March 12. Performances will take place at the historic St Andrews Anglican Church in Elrington Street Braidwood, a light-filled building with excellent acoustics and a recently restored 1904 W G Rendall manual pipe organ. Read More: A play combining 60s music with humour and ageing debuts next month Small Business Expo returns after COVID cancellations The series will kick off with the return of Australia's jazz super-group, This World, with selections from their new album 'Another Dance', launched early 2022. Comprising four of Australia's most esteemed jazz musicians, the celebrated jazz ensemble made waves in 2020 with their critically acclaimed and ARIA nominated debut album. Two years on, they ask you to join them for 'Another Dance', their second full length album, recorded in Sydney on the brink of the 2021 extended lockdown. The eight new pieces presented on the 'Another Dance' album bear witness to the enduring bond the musicians share and offer a deep sense of optimism, hope and shared humanity as a tonic to these testing times. To celebrate the release of the new album, group members Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson and Jonathan Zwartz will play four very special dates in the coming months including Braidwood. See the full program below. March 2022 Saturday 12 at 5pm This World featuring Mike Nock, contemporary jazz Saturday 26 at 5pm Luminescence Chamber Singers performing 'Ave Regina God, be with the mother' April 2022 Sunday 3 at 2pm Canberra Strings performing Tchaikovsky's String Quartet No.1 Sunday 24 TBC Anzac Organ Recital performed by organist Brendon Lukin and soprano Catherine Lukin Online pre-booked tickets are available through Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/this-world-2022. Tickets purchased at the door on the day will be $38 adult and $30 pensioners and students.

