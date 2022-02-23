news, local-news,

Belmore Park was rocking on Saturday night as the sights and sounds of Vibesfest took over Goulburn. Bands from each local high school featured on the stage throughout the evening. They included M Funk from Mulwaree High, Exit Signs from Trinity Catholic College, The AAAs from Crookwell High, along with Loose Surface from the Hume Conservatorium and a band from Goulburn High. Read more: Mental health dominates Youth Council Conference Historic first GPAC performance revealed Check out some snaps from Vibesfest below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/af7742a1-a1fe-4c94-a18a-93773b0b202a.JPG/r0_23_3872_2211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg