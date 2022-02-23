newsletters, editors-pick-list, golf, women, goulburn

The South Coast and Southern Highlands Women's Golf Championship took place under perfect conditions on Wednesday at the Goulburn Golf Club. The Championship attracted 101 players from 17 district clubs with handicaps ranging from plus three to 45. Read More: Seven records broken at Goulburn High School swimming carnival | PHOTOS 'My life is so good': Local Paralympian ready for Beijing Gail Moroney, president of the Goulburn Ladies Golf Club said the energy was extremely positive. "Goulburn Golf Club is extremely popular, players love our well-kept grounds and friendly hospitality," she said. The Ladies Club also ran a successful raffle, raising $640 which will go towards amenities such as refurbishing the locker rooms. The Championship has been running since 1935 and this year's trophy-winner was Claire Brooker. Here are the winners of the day. Division I 18 Hole Gross - Claire Brooker 18 Hole Nett - Lauren Maher Division II 18 Hole Gross - Dawn Bodel 18 Hole Nett - Judith Kent Division III 18 Hole Gross - Sue-Ellen Langbein 18 Hole Nett - Gail Kennerley

