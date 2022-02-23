newsletters, editors-pick-list, council, crookwell, upper lachlan shire

Upper Lachlan Shire Council officially has a new member in the form of Crookwell local Nathan McDonald The countback election held at 10am on February 23 for Upper Lachlan Shire Council caused by John Stafford vacating his seat as Councillor, resulted in the vacated seat being filled by Mr McDonald. Under clause 8(1) of the Local Government Regulation 2021 Schedule 9A, NSW Electoral Commission's Returning Officer Andrea Summerell has declared that Nathan McDonald is duly elected as a councillor from this day until the next ordinary election of council. The Returning Officer's declaration will be available for inspection at the offices of Upper Lachlan Shire Council from 28 February 2022 and will be available for viewing on council's website. The information contained in this declaration will be published on the NSW Electoral Commission website for at least one month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/f8e3863d-f996-4dfe-879f-1d4705aabae3.jpg/r0_92_726_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg