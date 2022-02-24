sport, local-sport,

Racing this week was on Range Road for the Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap and some 11 riders turned up under overcast skies. The 20km race started at the corner of Range Road and Chinamans Lane with riders setting out on a undulating course to the turnaround point at Lambs Lane. Riders started at different time intervals with limit rider, Fiona Berry setting off first and the scratch rider, Cameron Roberts, having to make up 11 minutes on the field. READ ALSO: Peter Jackson followed a minute after Berry and the third group comprising of Peter Thorne and Wayne Skillman were next at two minutes and 30 seconds. The largest group started off at six minutes and included Wayne Bensley, Phil Champion, Mark Stutchbury and Chris Berry. Jeremy Gilchrist and James Quade were off at 10 minutes followed by the scratch rider, Roberts. The six minute group was first through the turnaround and set a cracking pace for the return journey. Roberts and Quade overhauled the lead group with 5kms to the finish line and only Wayne Bensley from the six minute group managed to hold on. The three riders were neck and neck to the finish line but it was Quade that took line honours narrowly from Bensley and Roberts. The Goulburn Cycle Club thanked their volunteer traffic controllers, Ian Emmerton and Steve Sly as well as Phil Bush, Callum Emmerton and Adam Lambert for ensuring an incident free race. The next race will be on Wednesday, March 2 on Middle Arm Road for an individual time trial and the second round of the Club Championships. Sign on is opposite the cemetery and racing begins at 6.30pm. New riders are welcome. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

