newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The new extension to Gundary Rural Fire Brigade Fire Station was officially opened on Saturday, February 19. The fire-shed, originally three bays, has now been extended to five including a dedicated training and logistics room. The fire-shed, which is in Tirrannaville, was opened by past captain John Reynolds, jointly with another John Reynolds, trustee of the Veolia Mulwaree Trust which contributed nearly $20,000 to the project. READ ALSO: Also in attendance were Wendy Tuckerman, member for Goulburn and Goulburn Mulwaree Councillor Dan Strickland. Gundary Rural Fire Brigade captain, Jim Huntley said "the imperative to expand the station, to provide more room for the large tankers and equipment and to upgrade facilities for firefighters on standby, arose chiefly from the sense of long-term need to prepare for emergencies such as what occurred in the summer of 2019/20." Simon Croker of SC Design was officially thanked by brigade president Robert Favaloro for having contributed his time in drawing the plans for the construction. Treasurer Jane Reardon said funding contributions were also received from Aviagen, the IMB Community Funds and from the wider RFS community donations. "Divalls Earthmoving and Sam White Quality Constructions also generously supported the project with their services," Ms Reardon said. "All in all it was a wonderful coming together of the community and it now means our local brigade is as prepared as ever it has been for any future emergency. "Jim Huntley and deputy captain James Cheetham and secretary Jill O'Malley have been wonderful in guiding this project to its completion." The event concluded with a sausage sizzle for neighbours and guests and guided tours of the new facilities. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/a8d1a3a3-64e0-487f-84b2-da9efb9ef204.jpg/r0_80_3634_2133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg