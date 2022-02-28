newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral, restoration, Archbishop Christopher Prowse, Nikolas De Maio, Traditional Restoration Company

The next phase of Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral's restoration has started in earnest. It comes as more secrets are uncovered on the 1871 structure and an application to Rome for the cathedral's minor basilica status edges closer. Archbishop Christopher Prowse gained firsthand insight into progress on the multi-million project during a recent visit to Goulburn. READ MORE: Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral prepares for internal work Conservator uncovers history in Goulburn cathedral's Stations of the Cross Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral looks to develop precinct Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's cathedral continues conservation With the cathedral's interior cleared of furnishings and decorative features, restoration committee chair Dr Ursula Stephens said attention was turning to replacing and sealing internal plaster, followed by painting throughout. Scaffolding was erected to enable these repairs. Contractors will also begin repairing and restoring original hardwood parquetry flooring largely hidden behind Clark rubber laid in 1957. "We also have a big heating, lighting and audio-visual plan for the interior, which will make things a lot more comfortable for parishioners," Dr Stephens said. The western aspect or narthex will also see major changes, with plans for a glass frontage. ALSO READ: Power soccer exhibition match to feature at Goulburn Show But as with most major restoration projects, Sts Peter and Paul's is throwing up a few surprises. Dr Stephens said parts of the large main stained glass window in the sanctuary had billowed out as a result of the cathedral's subsidence. Bay windows on each side would need to be removed and re-leaded and new sandstone supports were required. "Bishop (William) Lanigan commissioned the window and it was done by a Belgian artist. It has very significant heritage value and is important in the world of stained glass," Dr Stephens said. ALSO READ: Hundreds gather to celebrate work of Margaret O'Neill Meantime, conservator and former Goulburn man Adam Godijn and his team from International Conservation Services have revealed that the Cathedral's 14 stations of the cross adorning the walls were originally painted. The team made the discovery late last year when they set about cleaning the ivory-coloured timber-framed stations. Now, one has been restored to its original form, giving the restoration committee valuable insight. Dr Stephens said completing all 14 would add to costs but Mr Godijn was exploring grant opportunities. Outside, Traditional Restoration Company is continuing replacement of the greenstone cathedral's damaged slate roofing. Welsh slate has been imported for the all-important task. Drainage work and underpinning is also underway on the southern aspect. Project manager Nikolas Di Maio said the latter would effectively lift the cathedral 5.5 metres and prevent further sinking. ALSO READ: 'You do get a sense of pride': Johnson and Sendall celebrate 120th birthday So far about $7 million has been committed on the estimated $8 million overall project. Dr Stephens expected this figure to grow to $10m. The committee previously secured federal funding and has embarked on a wider fundraising campaign. Members have applied for a $5m state Regional Tourism Activation Grant, arguing that the Cathedral's wider precinct development and potential minor basilica status, would make it a drawcard. Archbishop Prowse was thrilled with the progress, saying it would bring the cathedral into the new millennium. "I hope generations in future will look back on this as a milestone in its history and admire the artistry," he said. He hoped to sign off on the minor basilica application in several months before sending it to Rome for papal assessment. The process could take up to one year. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

