The Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club is back up and shooting for the 2022 season. With the COVID restrictions eased, most members are back at the range and getting in some well needed practice for the upcoming National Championships in April to be held in Brisbane at the Brisbane International Shooting Centre. The third Sunday of every month is the club championship shoot. READ ALSO: These shoots accrue points for those that shoot the best score and occur on the third Sunday of every month from February to November, with the Club Championship being held on the first Sunday in December. Sunday, February 20 was the first competitive shoot for this year. The sun was shining and the temperature was a pleasant 24 degrees when the seven competitors were taking part. There were some excellent shooting, excellent scores and it looks like it is going to be a tight competition this year for Club Champion. The best score the can be shot is 200 with 20 centrals. Feel free to go and have a shoot or just go to see what smallbore rifle shooting is all about. The Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club meet at the GWSBRC Range at the top end of Sports Way, off Finlay Road, as part of the Goulburn Workers Club Arena Sporting Complex. The range is usually open on Sunday from about 9.30am for practice, training and club competition. Beginners, shooters new to target competition and juniors aged 12 years and over (supervised by a licenced adult guardian) are welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/fab9603a-bbba-4b7e-822a-76a1b5fff9cc.jpg/r0_495_1816_1521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg