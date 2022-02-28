news, local-news, Goulburn, Men's Health van, Rotary, Geoff Thrower

It's no secret that men often ignore doctors like the plague but now Goulburn Rotary is smoothing the road for a basic health check. The charitable organisation initiated the Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) eight years ago as a means of reaching males who traditionally shy away from medical check-ups. READ MORE: Free men's health clinic headed to Goulburn on March 10 The rural and regional 'life-saver' is a purpose-built caravan that accommodates a registered nurse who runs some simple health tests for men. It has been visiting different areas in NSW for the past 14 years. Now it's coming to Goulburn on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9. It will be parked near the Auburn/Market Street intersection and available for free health checks from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on the Tuesday and 9.30am to 3.30pm on the Wednesday. Goulburn Rotary president Geoff Thrower said men often waited until it was too late to act. "They can easily consider their health not to be important until something happens," he said. "This is an ideal opportunity for males of all ages to have some basic health checks done. "Rotarians are often seen raising money with barbecues, raffles and other events, but people don't always see where funds are being spent. In this case, Rotary will be directly doing these health tests without charge. It's a community project. Already on previous outings MHERV has saved hundreds of lives." ALSO READ: U3A Goulburn celebrates 14 years of lifelong learning "Rain, hail or shine", Goulburn Show will go on Cathedral restoration reveals more secrets and surprises MHERV is generously supported by The Royal Freemasons' Benevolent Institution, which has aged care facilities throughout NSW, including Goulburn. The RFBI has provided funds for the registered nurse who will conduct the tests in the van's consulting rooms. RFBI will celebrate the van's arrival in town with a fundraising morning tea at its Goulburn Masonic Village, 10 Long St, Goulburn between 10-11am on Thursday, March 11. The Abbey Motel has also supported the initiative with two nights' accommodation for the nurse. "It doesn't matter if you're a farmer, a tourist, a footy-fan or a publican, the local community needs you!" Mr Thrower said. "So if you're one of those blokes who hasn't seen your GP for a checkup in ages, 'man-up' and get checked for free!" Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/b412a206-d045-40d5-a5e4-97752b9c338d.JPG/r95_151_3868_2283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg