There are plenty of activities to keep people entertained in the Tablelands this week. Discover a play that has been performed across the globe for centuries but has been adapted for a modern audience, watch some new movies or watch race cars speed around a track. The Nazis Knew My Name is a joint book by Australian-Slovakian Holocaust survivor Magda Hellinger and her daughter Maya Lee. Maya will talk about how her mother saved many lives and risked it all when she was made a prison guard in Auschwitz. Her research also includes testaments from other Holocaust survivors. The talk will show the power of kindness and resilience in one of history's darkest times. You can hear Maya speak on Thursday, March 3 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library from 2pm to 3pm. The event is free and you can register via TryBooking.com. You can watch two new movies this week in the cinema. See Robert Pattinson bring an iconic superhero to life with The Batman (M) and watch a hilarious animated family full of vampires, werewolves and monsters in Monster Family 2 (PG). Both movies will be released on Thursday, March 3 at Lilac City Cinema. Tickets are $9 each and can be purchased at the cinema or online. Read also: Wakefield Park to show cause after 'continual' noise breach Laugh about a notorious conman with the play Scapin the Schemer. Multi-award winning actor David O'Halloran will bring Scapin to life and the play will be directed by Annie Bilton. There will be matinee and evening performances from Friday, March 4 to Saturday, March 19 at the Lieder Theatre. Tickets are $30 each for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for concession and pension holders, Lieder members, children under the age of 12 and for individuals booking in groups of 10 or more people. You can grab your ticket at theliedertheatre.com. Come along for a night full of racing cars. You will discover a range four cylinder Sedans, Junior and Senior F500's, Junior Sedans, Limited Sedans and Legend Cars at the Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, March 5 from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Updates about the event will be posted on the Goulburn Speedway Facebook page. Read also: Goulburn's Hume Conservatorium to showcase new creative precinct in musical weekend Come along to the opening of the Hume Conservatorium, and discover a world of musical talent. Attendees can also enjoy a barbecue lunch with Rotary, live music, workshops and concerts from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6 at the Hume Conservatorium of Music. See a full program and reserve your spot at humecon.nsw.edu.au. You can also RSVP by calling 4821 8833 or emailing enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au. Celebrate the power of women with a night full of laughs, storytelling and inclusivity. Female writers and performers from Goulburn will perform stories and showcase a short film called Entanglement. This event is a collaboration with Voices of Women, Hume Conservatorium and the Southern Tablelands Arts. You can discover all of the talented women on Sunday, March 6 from 2pm to 3pm at the Hume Conservatorium. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased via Humantix.com. Seating is strictly limited. The event might be livestreamed if COVID circumstances change, ticket holders will be notified prior. Come along for this weekly breakfast ran by the Bungonia Progress Association and local volunteers. All proceeds go back to the Bungonia Press Association INC to keep the community hall open. Attendees can enjoy an English breakfast for $4, a bacon and egg roll for $5, freshly made coffee for $4 and pancakes with maple syrup, jam, butter and cream for $4. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, March 6 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Contact Melody on 0403068719 to make a group booking. Make the local community cleaner by taking part in Clean Up Australia Day. Residents are encouraged to bring their own gloves and bags to help collect rubbish. Locals can meet at Victoria Park to take part from 9am to 11am. It is a free event. Any groups wanting to organise a clean-up event can contact Goulburn Mulwaree Council on (02) 4823 4417 or go through Clean Up Australia Day. The council is also collecting waste from groups at Victoria Park near the exercise equipment from 9am to 11am. Learn about mixing and blending colours and enhancing colours in your paintings with Barbara Nell. You will enhance your techniques through different subject matters. The classes are inspired by many artistic greats such as Jeffery Smart, Agnes Goodsir, Portia Greach, Anne Dangar, Grace Crowley, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Henri Matisse. You can imporve your skills at the Creative Space Goulburn over the next five weeks from from Monday, March 7 from 10am to 12.30pm. The workshops are $190 for the five weeks, with all materials and morning or afternoon tea included. You can reserve your spot by calling 0427 832 695 or emailing mbnell@bigpond.com. Have you wanted to jazz up some fabric or clothing with your own prints and designs? You can learn all about fabric dyeing and printing with Barbara Nell. You will use Lino printing, embroidery, and embellishments on different materials and learn about how to construct items with different sewing techniques. You can master all of this at the Creative Space Goulburn over the next five Mondays from from Monday, March 7 from 10am to 12.30pm. The workshops are $190 for the five weeks, with all materials and morning or afternoon tea included. You can reserve your spot by calling 0427 832 695 or emailing mbnell@bigpond.com. Read also: Arts grant to light up Goulburn High School Come along for a night celebrating women at the Goulburn Soroptimist's fifth International Women's Day dinner. Goulburn Performing Arts manager Raina Savage is going to be a guest speaker at the event. The dinner will explore this year's theme Break the Bias, which aims to raise awareness against biases against women. The dinner will be held on Tuesday, March 8 from 6pm to 8.30pm at the Best Western Plus Goulburn. Dinner tickets are $50 each, and attendees can purchase five raffle tickets for $10 and 10 tickets for $20. Tickets and reservations can be purchased at 36 Montague Street, Goulburn, or via TryBooking.com.

