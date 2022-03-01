community, country women's association, goulburn, stephanie stanhope, cwa

The Goulburn Evening Branch of the Country Women's Association celebrated their 21st birthday on Monday evening at the Best Western Plus Hotel. Originally meant to take place in August last year, the delayed celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions, did nothing to dampen the spirits of the women in attendance. Read More: Teachers rally outside Goulburn MP's office as industrial action looms The evening began with warm welcomes, raffle tickets and friendly chatter. But beyond the small talk, was an underlying question, what role does a community organisation like the CWA have in society and how can it stay relevant? Goulburn Evening Branch president, Marilyn Manfred, reassured the group that the future looked bright. "Where is our organisation going?" she asked. "Well, government's can not be all things to all people so it comes back to volunteers like us to know what is happening, what is not happening, and what can be done to start conversations." Now in it's centenary year, women at the celebration discussed ways to attract younger members. Reminding people that the CWA is much more than "tea and scones" was a central theme of conversation, with the women discussing grassroots advocacy and numerous submissions to government bodies. The women also described the friendship and sense of belonging that come with being a member of the CWA. Read More: Wakefield Park to show cause after 'continual' noise breach CWA State-President, Stephanie Stanhope, also attended the celebration. Building upon the words of Ms Manfred, she emphasised the important role members have in their communities. "You're the people who are out and about in the communities, who know what is needed in those communities," she said. Referring to recent health alerts on an increase in mosquito-borne viruses, Ms Stanhope shared how the CWA had been called upon to use their network to share this important information. "If you need information or want to get information out, we have an amazing network to get that information out, and people know that," she said. Ms Stanhope finished her address to the crowd using an extended metaphor to describe the branch. "You're twenty one, you've gone through your childhood, your youth, your terrible teens," she said. "Charge right ahead into adulthood, growing and doing more and more as you go. I look forward to hearing great things from your branch." With an energetic atmosphere, the evening ended as branch president Marilyn Manfred's words inspired the crowd. "Our influence, work and support reaches so many corners of life in Australia," she said. "Our organisation is as vital today and tomorrow as it was when it was first conceived and created one hundred years ago."

