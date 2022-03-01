Arts grant to light up Goulburn High School

news, local-news,

Goulburn High School is getting ready to light up its hall in a whole new way. The school recently received a $10 000 grant through the Minister's Arts Recovery Grants that will help it redo the lighting truss in the hall. Music teacher David Robertson, who applied for the grant, said it was a great opportunity to improve facilities at the school and create more interest in music electives. "The idea is to get a truss we can lower and raise so students...can hang the lights, fix them up, plug them all in and then up it goes." Mr Robertson said while VET Entertainment Industry and Music Live students would benefit from this new equipment, so too would dance and drama students. The new lighting truss will also be utilised on occasions such as school assemblies where student bands and musicians often perform. "Part of the idea is to set it up some standards lights that other people can use," he said. "The overall goal is to create more and maintain the interest we may have lost during the COVID pandemic because we lost a lot of shows due of COVID." Mr Robertson also thanked Goulburn High School principal Mr Yogesh Mani for his support of the project. The school will also put additional funds towards the new lighting truss. Mr Mani thanked the Minister's Arts Recovery Grants team for providing the grant as it would strengthen the school's current music program. "We are a leading school in delivery quality whole-school program that meet the needs of all students. Our highly enthusiastic team of Music teachers pride themselves in providing increased opportunities to students to participate in quality music education," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/C5T5utnEbuCCVHhsQW5GNd/b08b83f4-fb80-425f-bb31-961447146edd.JPG/r0_388_3202_2197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg