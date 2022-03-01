newsletters, editors-pick-list, conservation

Good things are growing in the Southern Tablelands thanks to this community-led conservation coalition. Upper Lachlan Landcare has joined up with the Southern Tablelands group of the Australian Plants Society to establish the K2W Glideways native seed collection project. This project is supported by the Great Eastern Ranges and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) as part of the efforts to secure native seed and plant supply for landscape restoration, recovery and resilience in bushfire affected areas and other vulnerable landscapes in the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala corridor. Great Eastern Ranges CEO Gary Holwing said the work was important in assisting with bushfire recovery. "The native seeds and plants needed to restore and reconnect vital habitat for wildlife post the Black Summer bushfires is in short supply," Mr Howling said. "K2W's new native seed collection project will help to fill the supply gap in this important corridor. "We see collaborating with partners on community-driven recovery projects like this asbeing essential for ensuring a healthier, more resilient future Australia for people and nature." The seeds of a variety of native species, including eucalypts and wattles, will be collected from various sites along the K2W corridor link and propagated by the Southern Tablelands group of the Australian Plant Society (APS). In the future, the group is aiming to provide 3000 plants as tubestock, which will be used in the K2W Glideways revegetation projects, which are helping to restore the habitat for the region's arboreal mammals and birds. "The variety in species is open to us, but we will be trying to get a high degree of diversity in what we propagate," team leader for the project, Tim Hayes said. Over the next year, the Southern Tablelands APS will be working with private landholders, local councils, National Parks and Wildlife, and Local Land Services to commence collecting seeds and cuttings. The project is calling on landholders in the Upper Lachlan Shire, Goulburn Mulwaree, Oberon and Blue Mountain areas to offer sites for seed collection. Meantime, the project commenced at a seed collection workshop on Friday, February 18 held near the Reedy Creek, around five kilometres from the village of Laggan, in partnership with Upper Lachlan Landcare. Participants of local Landcare groups worked with Tim Hayes to identify and collect seeds from eucalypts, tea-tree and other native plants. It was the first of a series of workshops aimed at seed collection and propagation. In the next workshop, participants will be guided by the society on the proper storage of seeds, pre-treatment of seeds where necessary, and propagation from seed. "The workshops have been popular and indicate there is an interest in the community to learn more about the propagation of native plants," Upper Lachlan Landcare coordinator Ruth Aveyard said. "We plan to offer more of these kinds of workshops in the future to support this interest." The next workshop will be held on Saturday, March 19, at Fullerton. If you want more information or would like to attend, please email coordinator@upperlachlanlandcare.org.au.

