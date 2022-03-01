newsletters, editors-pick-list, celtic illusion reimagined, celtic illusion, goulburn performing arts centre

The acclaimed Australian production that fuses modern Irish dance and bewitching magic illusion, Celtic Illusion will be performed at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on April 27. Celtic Illusion is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new show and a mammoth national tour that kicked off in January 2022. Read More: A play combining 60s music with humour and ageing debuts next month See what you can get up to in the Tablelands this week The second leg of the 2022 tour runs from April to August and will travel across all states, from regional NSW to outback Queensland and then back south again. Celtic Illusion stars the multi-talented former lead dancer of Michael Flatley's Lord Of The Dance and star illusionist Anthony Street, with Georgia May, a marvel in both dance and illusion. "Celtic Illusion has enjoyed huge success, regularly performing to sell-out audiences across Australia, New Zealand since the show premiered in 2011," Mr Street said. "But our biggest and most exciting achievement was signing a five-year contract with one of Canada's biggest promoters right when COVID-19 hit the world. "We had to pause all our international tours and I came back to Australia for the first time in many years. "I used the time to get my truck license and spent most of 2020 and 2021 driving trucks around Victoria to pay the bills and plan towards getting the tour back on track when restrictions lifted." With live performances now returning, Anthony Street and Georgia May are leading a cast of champion dancers recruited from renowned productions across the world, including Riverdance and Lord Of The Dance. Audiences will witness some of the fastest tap dancing in the world combined with impossible magic, the only show of its kind in the world that combines these two artforms. The show also features an incredible soundtrack composed by a stellar team including Angela Little who co-composed Baz Luhrman's film Australia, as well as Steve Skinner who has arranged and produced for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent. "I am so happy to get back on the road and celebrate our 10th Anniversary in Australia, Canada and the US," Mr Street said. "I am proud of this production that has toured across the world and brought thrills and happiness to fans. "Moving out of this pandemic we look forward to expanding our touring and taking this show to all corners of the world, proudly flying the Australian flag wherever we go."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/b7481ca0-9f45-400b-983d-af632cc58560.jpeg/r0_360_4759_3049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg