news, local-news, whats on, goulburn, goulburn show

This week's wet weather has resulted in the cancellation and postponement of events in the Tablelands, but fear not - there is plenty to do in the region! Make sure you check out the annual Goulburn Show or check out some live music at the Hume Conservatorium's open weekend. Goulburn Speedway Race Night The race on March 5 has been called off. The next race is due to take place at the Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, March 19. Goulburn TrackPower Carnival The Goulburn Cycle Club's annual Goulburn TrackPower Carnival has unfortunately been cancelled for the second time this year. The club looks forward to greeting competitors at the 2023 Carnival. Read also: Back with the travel bug: The Whitlams add Goulburn Arts Performing Centre to Gaffage and Clink Tour Goulburn Show The Goulburn Show is set to go ahead with only some cancellations of the dog and horse shows. Ticket prices have been reduced to $5, a bargain for the variety of entertainment you'll find there. Visitors can expect to see stilt walkers, a variety of stalls and lots of animals, amongst a host of other exhibits. Read More: Goulburn Show to cut entry fee after wet weather cancellations Movie releases You can watch two new movies this week at Lilac City Cinema. See Robert Pattinson bring an iconic superhero to life with The Batman (M) and watch a hilarious animated family full of vampires, werewolves and monsters in Monster Family 2 (PG). Tickets are $9 each and can be purchased at the cinema or online. Hume Conservatorium Open Weekend Come along to the opening of the Hume Conservatorium, and discover a world of musical talent. Attendees can also enjoy a barbecue lunch with Rotary, live music, workshops and concerts from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6 at the Hume Conservatorium of Music. See a full program and reserve your spot at humecon.nsw.edu.au. You can also RSVP by calling 4821 8833 or emailing enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au. Scapin the Schemer Laugh about a notorious conman with the play Scapin the Schemer. Multi-award winning actor David O'Halloran will bring Scapin to life while Annie Bilton directs the play. There will be matinee and evening performances from Friday, March 4 to Saturday, March 19 at the Lieder Theatre. Tickets are $30 each for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for concession and pension holders, Lieder members, children under the age of 12 and for individuals booking in groups of 10 or more people. You can grab your ticket at theliedertheatre.com. Bush tradition sessions Come along and enjoy an evening full of poems, Australian folk music, dances and workshops. You can come along for all of the activities from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, March 4, Saturday, March 5 from 10am to 9pm and Sunday, March 6 from 10am to 2pm. The program can be viewed here. It is free entry for Goulburn Club members and $20 for non-members. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au or call 02 4821 2043 to find out more. Goulburn Motorcycle Only Swap Meet Discover a variety of motorcycle items at this exchange hosted by the Classic Riders' Club of Goulburn. Breakfast, lunch, ice-cream and drinks can be purchased on the day. You can see everything on offer on Sunday, March 6 at 4770 Braidwood Rd, Tirrannaville. Sunday Sessions Kick back and relax and sing along as you enjoy your weekend. A mix of Australian, folk, Americana and Celtic songs will be at the Goulburn Club on Sunday, March 6. You can enjoy some Aussie hits from 1pm to 3pm and Americana tunes from 3pm to 5pm. Goulburn Country Music Association The first Sunday of the month means you can enjoy country music in Goulburn. Listen to some new and classic hits, relaxing tunes and soft rock. Relax with some music in the McKell Sports Bar and Lounge in the Goulburn Workers Club from 11.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday, March 6. If you play an instrument and want to participate, or join the association, you can contact lozandmike1@gmail.com. Bungonia Sunday Breakfast Grab some Sunday breakfast at the Bungonia Cafe, it's run by the Bungonia Progress Association along with other local volunteers. Profits help with the cost of keeping the hall open to the public. Try their delicious country cooking including their signature English Big Breakfast for only $9. Enjoy the great service in relaxed cozy surroundings from 9am till 11am every Sunday morning. For group bookings please call Melody on 0403 068 719. Tarago Show There is plenty to discover at this show - from CWA exhibits to a dog show, to market stalls to decorating a bike with bling, there is lots to see. Attendees can participate in different activities like a tug of war, and enjoy food stalls and a barbecue. Don't miss the 62nd show event on Sunday, March 6 from 9am to 5pm on Braidwood Road in Tarago. More details and updates about the show can be found on the Tarago District Show Society website and Tarago Show Society Facebook page. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/65f370d0-a8fb-4403-ba69-36df3f38b6f4.JPG/r0_251_6000_3641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg