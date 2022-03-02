news, local-news,

A severe weather warning has been issued parts of NSW including the Southern Tablelands on Thursday. The Bureau of Meteorology warns that an east coast low off the central coast of New South Wales moving southwest and will approach central and south-eastern parts of the state this evening and during Thursday. Several major flood warnings are current across New South Wales with communities from the Hunter in the north, through to the NSW South Coast including Sydney, likely to experience heavy rain and flash or riverine flooding. READ ALSO: The BOM warns that this will bring the risk of heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and possible coastal erosion. Falls of 100-300mm over the next 24 to 48 hours are possible, which may impact communities in metropolitan areas, Illawarra and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, South Coast, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands. Multiple major flood warnings also remain current for north-eastern New South Wales including the Hawkesbury, Nepean, Richmond, Clarence and Weir rivers.Communities should also be aware of potential flooding in local creeks and streams. A Flood Watch remains for Hunter, Central Coast, Greater Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast and Queanbeyan areas. According to the BOM many catchments are saturated, with NSW dams at or near capacity, and flash flooding and landslides are occurring. It warns that communities should be prepared for flood impacts and are encouraged to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app. Communities should watch for evacuation warnings and orders and follow the advice of emergency services.

