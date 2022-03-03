newsletters, editors-pick-list, covid

A woman in her 90s from Goulburn Mulwaree LGA has died from COVID-19 as Southern NSW Local health District (SNSWLHD) recorded 280 positive cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. It brings the total number of deaths in the district to 20 since June 2021, SNSWHLD expressed their sincere condolences to the woman's loved ones upon learning of her passing. Read more: Goulburn SES on high alert as flooding expected One lane closed after truck catches fire on Hume Highway Of the 280 positive cases, 198 were from rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 82 from PCR tests. There are currently 2694 total active cases in the district with 17 in hospital, two of which remain in ICU. Here is a breakdown of new cases via LGA. Bega Valley - 39 Eurobodalla - 56 Goulburn Mulwaree - 32 Queanbeyan Palerang - 98 Snowy Monaro - 30 Upper Lachlan - 6 Yass Valley - 19 Thursday saw cases across NSW continue to climb, recording 11,338 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. This is an increase on Wednesday's 10,650 new cases which was the first time the state had been above 10,000 cases since February 16, 2022. There are 1035 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 43 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1072 patients were being cared for with 45 in ICU. To see all active cases by LGA or suburb, use the NSW health webpage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YSE9Nkng6wVvRADAVf7nRi/4d228b6a-77ed-47b6-94ed-2f4aba98bc6c.PNG/r2_21_1049_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg