Braidwood show cancelled due to poor weather, ground conditions

The 2022 Braidwood Show has been cancelled due to poor ground conditions and bad weather. A statement on the Braidwood Show Society Facebook page said the ground conditions were "already boggy." "With large amounts of rain predicted through the week and upcoming weekend, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 Braidwood Show," it said. "We thank the community and volunteers that have already put in so much work for this event, and look forward to returning in 2023." The cancellation of the Braidwood Show comes after a series of event cancellations across the state. Both the Milton Show and Kiama's Red Hot Summer Tour on the South Coast have been cancelled due to bad weather. At the time of publishing, the Goulburn Show was set to go ahead.

