Extreme weather set to ease tonight for Goulburn and the Southern Highlands
A low offshore continues to move from the Mid North Coast towards the central New South Wales coast today.
Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day but conditions are set to ease later this evening.
The Southern Tablelands was included in today's severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), but these warnings have been cancelled.
Read More:
Goulburn Airport recorded 59.4mm of rainfall since 9am on Monday, February 28 according to BOM, while Moss Vale received 107mm in the same timeframe.
Robertson received 201.2mm of rain in the past 24 hours, while rainfall also hit a 10-year high in Hillview with 80mm recorded in the same period. That beat the previous highest daily rainfall of 69mm in March of 2012.
Cloudy weather is forecast for Goulburn over the weekend, especially Sunday, with up to 40mm of rain predicted.
Moss Vale will also be cloudy, with up to 55mm of rain expected for the weekend.
Read More:
BOM reminded residents to keep an eye out for severe weather warning updates and to watch out for falling trees and powerlines if storms do occur.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
- Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.