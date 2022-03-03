news, local-news, weatherupdate, floods, southern highlands, goulburn

A low offshore continues to move from the Mid North Coast towards the central New South Wales coast today. Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day but conditions are set to ease later this evening. The Southern Tablelands was included in today's severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), but these warnings have been cancelled. Read More: Goulburn Airport recorded 59.4mm of rainfall since 9am on Monday, February 28 according to BOM, while Moss Vale received 107mm in the same timeframe. Robertson received 201.2mm of rain in the past 24 hours, while rainfall also hit a 10-year high in Hillview with 80mm recorded in the same period. That beat the previous highest daily rainfall of 69mm in March of 2012. Cloudy weather is forecast for Goulburn over the weekend, especially Sunday, with up to 40mm of rain predicted. Moss Vale will also be cloudy, with up to 55mm of rain expected for the weekend. Read More: BOM reminded residents to keep an eye out for severe weather warning updates and to watch out for falling trees and powerlines if storms do occur. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

