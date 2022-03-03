Road closures across Upper Lachlan Shire

news, local-news, roads, traffic, crookwell, floods, rain

The rain is pouring across Upper Lachlan Shire with no let-up expected and a severe weather warning currently out. The Crookwell Gazette and Goulburn Post will be proving updates about closures, including roads as the day progresses. UPDATE: 11:00am Taralga-Oberon Road is currently closed at the Abercrombie River Bridge due to flooding. Earlier a truck was stuck on Collector Road, 3km north of Collector but the road has since been reopened. SES are urging people to reconsider travel unless absolutely necessary and never drive into floodwaters not matter how shallow they may appear.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/d8a74c62-91a6-4b80-ba38-6265aa51b2eb.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg