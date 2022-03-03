community, goulburn view club

Long-term member, Irene Bradley, has retired from the Goulburn Evening View Club after serving for more than 40 years. Members gathered to farewell Ms Bradley over morning tea on Wednesday, thanking her for years of friendship. Read More: Paralympics co-captain Melissa Perrine sets her sight for gold at Beijing: Mittagong Lions behind her all the way Back with the travel bug: The Whitlams add Goulburn Arts Performing Centre to Gaffage and Clink Tour Ms Bradley is a much-loved teacher who taught for many years at North Goulburn Primary School. Her love for helping students expanded into her role with the View club, who help disadvantaged Australian children through supporting the work of children's charity, The Smith Family. Ms Bradley served in nearly all executive roles during her time with the club, including stints as president and treasurer. She helped to organise numerous events including Melbourne Cup activities and Mother's Day. Current president, Helen McAleer, said Irene was a valued member. "We're sorry to see her go and we very much enjoyed her company and service to the club," she said. Ms Bradley was known to always have a smile and a humorous Irish joke to tell. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in View. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

