Lick your lips NRL fans, the season's only a goose-step away. The Canberra Raiders and the Penrith Panthers are Terry Campese's teams to beat this season. The former player turned radio commentator from Queanbeyan said the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters were also heavily in the conversation. "The Storm is always one you have to watch out for," Campese said. READ ALSO: Cricket legend Rod Marsh dies aged 74 "They just cope so well and the I think the Roosters will be up there again." Just like most seasons, new rules come into place and this year, there will be three. Trainers will no longer have the right to stop play if a player injured, unless the injury is a head knock. Teams will also only be given a free interchange when a player is the victim of foul play resulting in a sin bin or send off. READ ALSO: Wakefield Park conciliation outcome revealed However, it's the following rule that has Campese excited: Any infringements given away in a team's defensive 40-metre will now be a penalty and not a set restart to prevent teams from slowing the ruck early in sets. "I like that rule better," the 37-year-old said. "It will stop infringements in the ruck early on, otherwise they get a big leg up. "I think it will suit the game and be a lot better than last year. Like all rule changes, Campese feels it will take a bit of time for the players to get used to. Campese is an avid Raiders supporter, and unsurprisingly so, as he played 139 games for the club including 70 as captain. READ ALSO: See the latest addition to Goulburn's sporting landscape From what he's seen from the Green Machine so far, he's been impressed, but says the loss of Jamal Fogarty for four months due to a serious knee injury is a big loss. "I thought the Raiders started the trials well with a couple of good wins," he said. "The disappointing thing is the injury to Fogarty as he has left a big hole to fill." Does Campese wish he was still playing? "Never," he said. "I'm happy to be behind the radio calling matches. "That's where I belong these days." The NRL kicks off on Thursday, March 10 at 8.05pm with the Panthers taking on the Manly Sea Eagles.

