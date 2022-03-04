newsletters, editors-pick-list, attestation, nswpolice, goulburn

NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb swore-in 193 new probationary constables at her first attestation ceremony as chief in Goulburn on Friday. The students of Class 351 took their oath of office before Commissioner Webb, who was joined by Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley, Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker and senior NSW Police officers. From this Monday, March 7, the new recruits will commence their year as probationary constables in metro, regional and rural locations across the state. There will be three new probationary constables joining the Hume Police District. Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole congratulated the newest recruits in Goulburn. "Police officers on the frontline serve and protect our communities right across the state every day," Mr Toole said. "We don't often see a major event or emergency without also seeing the men and women in blue on the ground doing what they can, whether it's responding to a natural disaster like the current flooding crisis, a car accident or a public protest. "The NSW Government is proud to support this new Class of probationary constables as they embark on their careers." The NSW Government announced in 2019 the delivery of 1500 additional officers over four years, backed by a further $60 million commitment to upgrade the Goulburn Police Academy. Police Commissioner Karen Webb welcomed the latest intake of probationary constables. "It takes a special person to sign up for a career in policing, which is why I am so pleased to personally welcome and congratulate every recruit today," Commissioner Webb said. "It's a job that involves putting others first every time we put on the blue uniform, but it's an extremely satisfying career. "Whether you are stationed at one of the busiest police stations in the Sydney CBD, or at a rural station in a remote community out west, your contribution to this organisation and the broader community will not go unnoticed."

