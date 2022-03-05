news, local-news, Goulburn, Hume Highway, crashes, beehives

A man was lucky to escape injury and save a precious cargo after his truck rolled on the Hume Highway on Saturday morning. Emergency services were called to Breadalbane, near the Lerida Road North junction, at about 6.52am to find the truck, carrying beehives, rolled on its side in the median strip. Police said the vehicle was travelling north when the crash occurred. The hives were not dislodged from the tray. It's understood that while there were some bees around, the hives, which were mostly empty, were safely transferred to a ute that was following the truck. ALSO READ: Woman known to frequent Goulburn wanted on arrest warrant 193 police recruits sworn in at attestation ceremony SES praises local efforts as volunteers head north to help Wollondilly A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the male driver, aged in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was not required to be transported to hospital. A Gunning/Fish River RFS crew and Goulburn Fire and Rescue also attended. Police Rescue was called off. One northbound lane was closed for just over an one hour to enable salvage and towing. Traffic management control was in place. Meantime, at 12.10pm emergency services were called to another crash, this time north of Goulburn. Police said two vehicles collided in the northbound lane near the Hume Highway/Murrays Flat Road junction. Ambulance media confirmed that a male, aged in his 80s, injured his elbow and was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital. A woman in the other vehicle, aged in her 70s, suffered a sore neck but did not require hospitalisation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The northbound lane was blocked for a short time but has since reopened. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

