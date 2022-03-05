news, local-news,

An upper cut-off low and associated cold front is moving across southern NSW today. Thunderstorms embedded in a cloud band with the front are bringing a risk of heavy rainfall. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. READ ALSO: Locations which may be affected include Braidwood, Cooma, Tidbinbilla, Jindabyne, Bredbo and Adaminaby. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

