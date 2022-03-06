community, Goulburn, Day VIEW Club, Carol Olsen

Goulburn Day VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch at the Soldiers Club on March 3, with 29 people present and four apologies. Our thoughts are with the people of flooded areas in NSW and the people of Ukraine. The welfare committee sent cards to Stuart Coe, Cathy Hunt and Jenny Townsend. We wish them all the best in the future. ALSO READ: Goulburn Show cut short: Wet weather and safety concerns causes abandonment We did not have a guest speaker at this meeting as she was unable to attend. However Kerry Ross, museums coordinator for Goulburn Mulwaree Council, will be the guest speaker for April. We look forward to meeting her and hearing about Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum, the Historic Waterworks and Saint Clair Villa Museum. The trading table held at the meeting was laden with goodies, including home cooked slices, books, kids clothing, plants, cards and hand towels. The money raised from our trading table goes to our Learning for Life students. We thank those who have contributed items for sale. Robyn Cummins and Delma Nelson were presented with their 10-year membership badges. We look forward to their company for the next 10 years! Jean Ryan, Gloria Bell, Kerry Clear and Judith Roper celebrated birthdays this month. We hope they have a very happy birthday. The club also welcomed Maureen Long as a guest and look forward to seeing her again at future meetings. ALSO READ: Man charged after aggravated break and enter Raffles were won by Delma Nelson, Gloria Porter, Marie Pedlow, Judy Coe and Belinda Rankin. The lucky program was not won but lucky door prizes were went to Gloria Porter and Jenny Sullivan. The lucky number wasn't won and will jackpot to April luncheon. A reminder to members that subscription renewals are now due to cover you for 2022. The renewal is $20 and can be paid at the next meeting by putting the money in an envelope provided at the door, noting your name on it, when you pay for your luncheon. This will make it easier for the treasurer to separate lunch money and subs. Our March social outing will be on the 17th at Goulburn Thai, 12 noon for 12.30pm. Names to be to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, March 14. ALSO READ: New Creative Precinct shines a light in dark times Our next meeting will be Thursday, April 7 at 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com. Just reminding members the cost of the luncheon will be $28 as from our April meeting. Don't forget members have a choice to 'pay off' special event/occasion meals over $25 prior to and up to the function date. If you would like to avail yourselves of this offer please see GDVC president or treasurer. This could be very beneficial for some of our major function such as our birthday, The Melbourne Cup and Christmas. * Carol Olsen is Goulburn Day VIEW Club publicity officer. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

