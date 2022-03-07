sport, local-sport,

The winners of the Doubles Championships at the Goulburn Tennis Club have been decided. Rain stayed away, allowing the largest number of participants for a very long time to take part. The young guns of Olivia Plumb and Shay Willis took on the old heads of Claire Smith and Natalie Rowsell in the ladies A Grade final. Goulburn Tennis Club's David Ridland said Smith and Rowsell were too good, winning in straight sets 6-5, 6-1. READ ALSO: Ridland said the men's A Grade final was a great match to watch. "Jarred Hunt and Jarrod Twaddell won the first set easily against Collector locals Joe Boileau and James McKay," Ridland said. "Boileau and McKay came back strongly in the second set but Hunt and Twaddell were too good, winning the tie-breaker. "This is two years running that Jarrod Twaddell and Jarred Hunt have won the Goulburn Tennis Club doubles." The men's B Grade final was played between Kurt McAlister and Jeremy Wee and Tim Batten and Tom Day. "It was a terrific match but Batten and Day were too good in the end." Ridland thanked all the players that participated and made the day so successful. The singles the following day was postponed to a future date yet to be decided. The next event for the Goulburn Tennis Club will be the seniors tournament on March 25-27.

