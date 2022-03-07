newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A play full of laughs Scapin the Schemer Laugh about a notorious conman with the play Scapin the Schemer. Multi-award winning actor David O'Halloran will bring Scapin to life while Annie Bilton directs the play. There will be matinee and evening performances until Saturday, March 19 at the Lieder Theatre. You can grab your ticket at theliedertheatre.com. Discover history and restoration St. Peter & Paul's Old Cathedral Restoration Journey Learn about how the old cathedral is being restored in the lead-up to its re-opening later this year. Come along to the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, March 11 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. The event is free to attend but registration is required. You can secure your spot via TryBooking. Go on a historical journey A talk about Goulburn's rich and artistic history Discover the history and prevalence of the arts in Goulburn with this talk. With the performing arts centre opening soon, it is a great opportunity to hear about visual and performing arts in the city. Come along to learn more on Thursday, March 10 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library from 12.30pm to 1,30pm. the event is free but all attendees must register. You can secure your spot via TryBooking. Step back in time Steampunk Victoriana Fair Step into the Victorian era with market stalls, steam engines, a pet parade, fun activities and so much more this weekend. Come along to the Goulburn Historic Waterworks on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 for all of these events. Admission is $22 for a two-day general admission pass and $16.50 just for Saturday or Sunday. A local market Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets You can explore a market full of artisan producers, food, flowers, jewellery and so much more. The event is held by the Goulburn Rotary Club and all funds raised from the markets go towards projects for the Tablelands community.

