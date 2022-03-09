Fully owned by women

Kristy and Shiane Lovell-Meizer, owners of Lovell Meizer Funerals, say the reason they took their business in the direction they have is because they saw a significant gap in the choices available to the Goulburn and surrounding communities. "Our mission was to provide the community with a premium service at a fraction of the price," Kristy said. "Funerals need not be expensive, to be beautiful and meaningful". Their purpose, as they see it, is to celebrate lives, one story at a time. "Your loved one's story shouldn't be a page read from someone else's book, be personal, be unique and do it your way. Our ladies are here to hold your hand and walk you through the process at your own pace." In terms of their work ethic, "we are known for our attention to detail and giving your loved one the send-off they deserve, in ultimate style. Our niche is anything but basic, just an honest representation of an extraordinary life." Plus, "our staff are experienced in understanding and accommodating the needs of all beliefs, faiths, lifestyles, and relationships." Something else worth celebrating this week, since International Women's Day was Tuesday March 8, is the point that "we are very proud to be fully female owned and operated." Additionally, "International Women's Day gives us a chance to celebrate the growth and accomplishments of women. "At Lovell Meizer Funerals we are a small part of a bigger picture; one step towards building an equitable workplace rooted in inclusivity and belonging." - Kristy Lovell-Meizer "As we grow ever closer to #breakingthebias, we allow our team of inspirational women the opportunity to flourish within an industry still dominated by our male counterparts. "We are proud to serve the community and be part of the movement towards equality, inclusivity and celebrating the courage and determination of extraordinary women. "At Lovell Meizer Funerals we are doing our part to change inequality in our community, harnessing the knowledge, compassion and skills from a brilliant group of ladies by delivering warm hearted care and service to the people of our region. "This International Women's Day we honour our grandmothers, our mothers, our daughters, our sisters in this community, our country and abroad. We stand internationally united, together we are strong and together we can make a difference. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing Lovell Meizer Funerals family of ladies for their continued support. We value our team and their continued assistance allowing us to grow on a foundation of excellence. To Sue, Melissa, Heleena, Hayley and Shannon, we thank you. We truly appreciate the kindness and care our lovely ladies have shown to the community in their time of need. "We would also like to acknowledge the support shown by our beautiful community. "We appreciate the confidence Goulburn and surrounding communities have placed in our hands. We are proud to be a part of the Goulburn and surrounding communities. "We extend an open invitation to give us a call, get to know your friendly female funeral directors and see how we can help you plan for the future."

"We extend an open invitation to give us a call, get to know your friendly female funeral directors and see how we can help you plan for the future."