Determined to succeed

Ashleigh Pakis, owner of Panache Financial, attributes her success to a few things. One was taking a calculated risk, with calculated being the key word here. Greatly minimising that risk was opening her business in a field that aligned with her professional background. It may seem obvious, but it certainly helps to have plenty of industry experience. Another factor was the good fortune to have a few clients lined up immediately, so at least some work and income was guaranteed. Any new venture is still going to be full of new challenges though, so it also helped that her broker friends and colleagues were supportive and willing to make suggestions based on their experience with similar situations or dilemmas. However, the biggest reason turned out to be sheer determination and hard work to ensure that this venture was successful. "There was going to be no failure in my eyes. This can't fail, because I won't let it fail," Ashleigh said. Five years on and Panache Financial isn't only a success for Ashleigh, but it is also an employer. Ashleigh goes out to clients and provides the customer service of mortgage brokerage, and there are two personal assistants doing various tasks in the background. There is also a third PA soon to return from maternity leave. The area of coverage has also increased over time. Establishing a business in an area new to you is always difficult, but in Goulburn "the town has embraced me. It's been great, and I've really been thankful," Ashleigh said. This has also allowed Panache Financial to branch out and serve more of the surrounding Southern Tablelands region as well. Not only that, Ashleigh has been recognised by professional bodies. "I recently won the AFG Winning Women Scholarship Award, which recognises the outstanding achievements of female brokers in each state, and was also a recent top five in NSW in the MFAA Excellence Awards for Young Professional Award and Regional Finance Broker Award," which was a massive achievement since only the top receive this level of recognition. Ashleigh's career choice is an interesting one though, because around 80 per cent of Australia's mortgage brokers are male. This particular service also requires a willingness to be quite flexible, being available whenever it suits the client. However, "the advantage of been fully mobile is that I can meet my clients at their homes, office, or a café for their convenience, as I work around their schedule not mine." Ashleigh's work ethic has always been to "go the extra mile for people, to provide the service for them that you would expect someone to provide for you." That's also one of Ashleigh's pieces of advice for other women aspiring to have their own business. Networking, as mentioned, is another, and find a good mentor if you can. Ashleigh also said that it is very important to find the right work-life balance, and that can be tricky with a household to run.

Determined to succeed

Provide amazing service: Ashleigh Pakis says that you need to be confident in your knowledge to start and run a successful local business. Photo: Supplied

This has also allowed Panache Financial to branch out and serve more of the surrounding Southern Tablelands region as well. Not only that, Ashleigh has been recognised by professional bodies. "I recently won the AFG Winning Women Scholarship Award, which recognises the outstanding achievements of female brokers in each state, and was also a recent top five in NSW in the MFAA Excellence Awards for Young Professional Award and Regional Finance Broker Award," which was a massive achievement since only the top receive this level of recognition. Ashleigh's career choice is an interesting one though, because around 80 per cent of Australia's mortgage brokers are male. This particular service also requires a willingness to be quite flexible, being available whenever it suits the client. However, "the advantage of been fully mobile is that I can meet my clients at their homes, office, or a café for their convenience, as I work around their schedule not mine." Ashleigh's work ethic has always been to "go the extra mile for people, to provide the service for them that you would expect someone to provide for you." That's also one of Ashleigh's pieces of advice for other women aspiring to have their own business. Networking, as mentioned, is another, and find a good mentor if you can. Ashleigh also said that it is very important to find the right work-life balance, and that can be tricky with a household to run.