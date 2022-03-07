community, postie bike dash, goulburn, Variety, Children's Charity NSW/ACT

150 'dashers' ranging in age from 25 to 80 years old are about to descend on Goulburn as part of Variety, the Children's Charity NSW/ACT 8th annual Postie Bike Dash. The town can look forward to the spectacle of the colourful crew dashing through Goulburn on mass on Thursday March 10, with many of them dressed in novelty team themes including Postie Dogs, Wascally Wabbits, Pirates, Dusty Sistas and The Cows. The six day Dash begins in Mudgee on Sunday March 6, with 'dashers' to travel through Cumnock, Parkes, Koorawatha, Yass, Tumut, Boorowa, Goulburn, Black Springs and Bathurst, before returning to Mudgee. The total trip will be more than 1400km long. Variety NSW/ACT chief executive officer Vanessa Barry said the boutique event has grown in popularity since 'dashers' first hit the road in 2014. "The Postie Bike Dash is a unique event that brings together riders of all ages, from their early 20s through to 80, and people from all walks of life with two things in common, a postie bike and a desire to help kids in need," she said. "They may all begin the event as strangers, but everyone crosses the finish line as friends having shared an incredible six days of adventures together delighting communities along the way." Participants are required to raise at least $2000 with the funds helping to support children in NSW and the ACT who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability. Variety will provide grants to five schools along the route, giving 'dashers' the opportunity to see the difference made by their fundraising efforts. "Variety impacted the lives of more than 28,500 kids last year but we are only able to do our vital work thanks to the generosity of our incredible supporters, including those who take part in our motoring events," Ms Barry said. "The Dash will visit a number of small, remote schools and everyone will have the chance to see our grants in action and discover just how valuable the support is to these regional communities."

