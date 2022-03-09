Finding your own niche

After we covered real estate principal Angella Storrier's full personal story about establishing her own local business in 2021's Women in Business feature, Angella wanted to shine the spotlight this year on one of her young stars, property manager Madeleine Pickup. After trying out a career in child care, the young mum and step-mum of five little ones decided that a different vocation might be better. Maddie became the PA for a family friend who sold investment properties and decided this was the industry for her. This meant diving back into education for a time. However, with no interest in becoming a sales person, the other serious option was property manager. In the relatively short time that Maddie has now been with Angella Storrier Real Estate so far she has already firmly made the role her own. Angella has been very impressed with Maddie's level of organisation, her commitment to her clients (both landlords and tenants), and her genuine enthusiasm for the industry. Among the things that Maddie likes about the job is giving good news to a successful applicant. "I enjoy giving people a place to call home," Maddie said. Still being young and a renter herself, Maddie also empathises with those trying to secure their first rental. But then there are also the challenges of ensuring tenants meet their obligations to keep the home in good condition and pay their rent on time. You get the good value that you pay for with Maddie though. The other side she empathises with is the need to take care of urgent repairs, urgently. A roof leak or a plumbing issue is not something she can bring herself to ignore. "I enjoy being on top of my job, and making sure they have a happy experience." Another trick to doing the job well is helping the landlords choose the right tenants to begin with. Difficult tenants can make things so much harder, but then it's also unwise for anyone to gain the reputation of a bad tenant, especially in a small community like ours. Maddie also said that another aspect that gives her enjoyment is that no two days are the same, and this is also motivational. She gets to meet a variety of people with different perspectives and this is also broadening her outlook on life. Meanwhile, achieving a good work-life balance can also be challenging as a young parent. Helpfully, "I have a very supportive partner, and a very supportive family," Maddie said. "They have a routine, I have a routine. It's all about switching off at the end of the day." With International Women's Day this week (March 8), Maddie's advice to school leavers and other young women who are yet to find their professional calling is "follow your heart. If you're not loving it, don't do it," Maddie said. "At the end of the day, you are replaceable. So if you don't love the job you're doing, then why are you there? And don't do it for the money. If you love it, you'll stick with it, and you'll excel in it."

Finding your own niche

Among the things that Maddie likes about the job is giving good news to a successful applicant. "I enjoy giving people a place to call home," Maddie said. Still being young and a renter herself, Maddie also empathises with those trying to secure their first rental. But then there are also the challenges of ensuring tenants meet their obligations to keep the home in good condition and pay their rent on time.

You get the good value that you pay for with Maddie though. The other side she empathises with is the need to take care of urgent repairs, urgently. A roof leak or a plumbing issue is not something she can bring herself to ignore. "I enjoy being on top of my job, and making sure they have a happy experience." Another trick to doing the job well is helping the landlords choose the right tenants to begin with. Difficult tenants can make things so much harder, but then it's also unwise for anyone to gain the reputation of a bad tenant, especially in a small community like ours.

Maddie also said that another aspect that gives her enjoyment is that no two days are the same, and this is also motivational. She gets to meet a variety of people with different perspectives and this is also broadening her outlook on life. Meanwhile, achieving a good work-life balance can also be challenging as a young parent. Helpfully, "I have a very supportive partner, and a very supportive family," Maddie said. "They have a routine, I have a routine. It's all about switching off at the end of the day." With International Women's Day this week (March 8), Maddie's advice to school leavers and other young women who are yet to find their professional calling is "follow your heart. If you're not loving it, don't do it," Maddie said. "At the end of the day, you are replaceable. So if you don't love the job you're doing, then why are you there? And don't do it for the money. If you love it, you'll stick with it, and you'll excel in it."