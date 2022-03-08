Young trailblazers we are honouring on International Women's Day

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There are many young women to celebrate across the globe on International Women's Day, especially in the Tablelands. From an upcoming musician to those who are passionate about the local community, we wanted to honour the next generation of female trailblazers in the region. You can also read through our list of inspirational women in the Tablelands here. Brittany raised funds for Goulburn Headspace and encourages people reaching out for help if they need it. She was bestowed with the honour of Lilac Queen 50 years after her grandmother. Isy has released five singles, has had her songs streamed over 100,000 times and was named as Highland FM's inaugural Artist of the Month. The upcoming musician taught herself piano and the guitar and began performing in front of a live audience at the age of 12. Savannah grew up surrounded by livestock on her family farm and has made a career in something she loves - agriculture. The farm hand will represent the Crookwell Show Society at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show after she won the NSW Young Woman Competition in February in Cooma. Erin was determined to raise funds for people who are vision impaired, and was inspired by challenges her loved ones face. The student raised hundreds of dollars for the Fred Hollows Foundation and also ran 50 kilometres in August, 2021 to raise awareness for the cause. Brooke has been a dedicated team player in Goulburn. The league tag lover was awarded with the top honour in the ladies league competition in October, 2021. McKenna plays for the Goulburn City Bulldogs and always wants to give it her all on the field. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

