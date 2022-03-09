The pragmatic approach

Local law firm Johnson & Sendall has been around since 1902, so it has therefore outlived every local who was around at the time. The only way any organisation can keep going successfully for so long is by periodically attracting new talent. The newest addition to the team at Johnson & Sendall is Solicitor Richard Brandon-Baker, who has returned home to the region to be back with family in Goulburn and Queanbeyan. Richard was raised in NSW and educated at the ANU in Canberra, before cutting his legal teeth in remote Western Australian communities where he has practiced for the past five years. He began his legal career at Kimberley Community Legal Services (KCLS), initially in Kununurra, a very remote town of around 5,000 people on the Western Australia-Northern Territory border between Broome and Darwin. He moved to KCLS' Broome office in 2017, practicing there for two and a half years across a range of civil law areas including general civil procedure, contract disputes, consumer protection, family law and parenting arrangements, domestic violence, restraining orders, tenancy, and estates. He was the centre's key court advocate, appearing in the Magistrate's Court, Family Court WA, and Federal Circuit Court across various civil law disciplines. In 2019, Richard moved to the Aboriginal Legal Service in Broome where he worked exclusively as a criminal defence lawyer for the past two and a half years. This saw him take on a demanding workload in high pressure environments with appearances in the Magistrates, Children's, and District Courts on daily basis across the West Kimberley region. Richard's client base in Broome and Kununurra were primarily people experiencing social and financial disadvantage and immediate hardship not confined to isolated legal issues. Richard's approach is one of "non-judgement, objectivity, compassion and pragmatism," he said. This is approach is aimed at securing the best result for his clients, "not only in terms of a legal outcome, but in terms of addressing the underlying cause of a legal problem". Richard engaged many of his clients in the Kimberley with health and counselling services, family mediation, rehabilitation programs, employment and training programs and housing with great effect to improve their position (legally and otherwise) in a practical and holistic way. Richard secured a reputation as an approachable, adaptable and caring lawyer with an ability to effectively communicate, strategise and work with clients through significant challenges and trauma. Richard's focus remains on the ground, working on a variety of legal matters to assist local people with everyday legal challenges. He is passionate about the law in its application to everyday life and is excited to be back home and to be assisting new clients in the Goulburn region.

The pragmatic approach

He is passionate about the law in its application to everyday life and is excited to be back home and to be assisting new clients in the Goulburn region.