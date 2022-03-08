newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Taralga, dam, Upper Lachlan Shire Council

A slice of state government funding will enable planning on the first stage of Taralga's replacement water storage dam. Upper Lachlan Shire Council has been awarded $875,000 from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grants program. READ MORE: Upper Lachlan Shire Council misses out on Bushfire money for Taralga dam Taralga's water supply dam at risk of failure, report finds Taralga water restrictions aim to ease pressure on dam wall Upper Lachlan Shire Council lifts Taralga water restrictions It came after the council last year missed out on a $10 million grant under the same program. At the time, former mayor John Stafford said Upper Lachlan Shire would lodge another application. A spokesman said the town was significantly impacted by the 2019/20 bushfires and the reduced water supply available from the Taralga dam during dry periods. It meant minimal water was available for use in fire- fighting in the north east of our shire. In 2021, the council was advised by a DPIE Dam safety engineer that the dam wall facing the town was structurally effected by both holes in the wall and scouring of the inside of the wall by weather over the years, therefore reducing the width of the wall. ALSO READ: More roads close across Goulburn, Tuesday March 8 Acting on advice, it subsequently reduced the dam's water level to 30 per cent to reduce the possibility of the dam wall collapsing and flooding the town. But it meant longer term options were needed to secure Taralga's water supply. Since last summer, the council has been working to secure funding for a new off stream storage dam in the area to increase water security and build greater resilience against bushfires and natural disasters. Talks have also been underway about land acquisitions near the current storage. The $875,000 grant will fund preliminary assessments, off-stream storage design, road construction and easements. A spokesman said the council would continue to seek further funding for the projects' stage two, comprising the dam's construction. ALSO READ: Rural home destroyed by fire in early hours of morning 150 'dashers' to descend Thursday General manager Colleen Worthy welcomed the financial boost. "While this is only funding for assessment and design at this stage, it's an investment in the project by the state government which I'm sure they would not make unless they intended to proceed with the dam," she said. "This is a great result because, outside of ongoing road projects, this is our number one infrastructure project for the shire as well as a much needed signal of intent for the Taralga community." Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

