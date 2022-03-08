news, local-news, canberra choral society, St Saviour's cathedral, goulburn

After months in lockdown, the Canberra Choral Society is excited to start its 2022 season and 70th anniversary year with two performances of Rejoice in the Lamb. Rejoice in the Lamb is a program of beautiful English sacred music from the 19th and 20th centuries. Read More: Meet some of the Tablelands' most inspirational women Mongolian ambassador visits Goulburn, strengthens friendship Their first performance will take place in the intimate setting of the Wesley Uniting Church in Canberra on April 8 at 7pm. The second performance will be at the historic St Saviour's Cathedral in Goulburn on Saturday April 9 at 2pm. Join CCS as they explore a feast of exquisite sacred music, offering a sublime combination of peaceful and rousing music, always joyful and hopeful. The program includes Benjamin Britten's Festival Cantata Rejoice in the Lamb, Ralph Vaughan Williams' uplifting Festival Te Deum, English anthems by Gerald Finzi, Arthur Sullivan and Imogen Holst, Herbert Howells' Anthem No.3 Like as the Hart (a setting of Psalm 42, verses 1 to 3), and the blockbuster anthem, I was Glad, by Charles Hubert Parry. The concerts will be conducted by Dan Walker, CCS Music Director, and CCS is pleased to be joined for both performances by organist, Sam Giddy.

