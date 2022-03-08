newsletters, editors-pick-list, Luminescence Chamber Singers, Goulburn, easter

Luminescence Chamber Singers are returning to Goulburn on Saturday April 2, joined by electric guitar player Jess Green and conductor Roland Peelman. The performance will explore the long tradition of devotional music for the virgin Mary and the many meanings of motherhood. Read More: Canberra Choral Society to return for 2022 season Young trailblazers we are honouring on International Women's Day Luminescence Chamber Singers are a vocal ensemble based on Ngunnawal country which feature five professional singers: AJ America, Dan Walker, Veronica Milroy, Rachel Mink, and Jack Stephens. Performing music from all times and places, Luminescence champions the unbound expressive potential of the original instrument, the human voice. Since 2015, Luminescence has performed extensively in Canberra and the surrounding regions, presenting an annual concert program as well as appearing for a range of festivals, collaborations and special events. They perform a wide range of repertoire from the Renaissance to the 21st century, and frequently premiere new music by Australian composers, including composers within their own ranks. Luminescence Chamber Singer AJ America said this program is their Easter offering. "The first half focuses on rather traditional musical tributes to the virgin mother Mary," she said. "We're performing some magnificent music by some of the greats of the Franco-Flemish early renaissance including Pierre de le Rue, Jacob Obrecht and Guilliame Dufay. "This is really music that is not often enough performed in Australia, and we're very lucky to be led in this performance by Roland Peelman, who is a real expert in this music. "In the second half of the program we take a little a little left turn to consider (and praise) 'motherhood' more broadly, Mother Nature, the human rather than divine relationships between mother and child. "This half of the program features fabulous music by Aussie composers. A reworking of a work by Alice Chance, as well as two world premieres from Andrew Ford and Jess Green. "Finally, the program ends with really quite a remarkable piece by American composer Gabriel Jackson. Another setting of Ave Regina, this time for guitar and voices. I think this may even be it's Australian premiere."

