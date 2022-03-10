community, goulburn, steampunk

Despite torrential rain throughout the lead up to this year's Steampunk, the Fair is full steam ahead. With little rain forecast for the weekend, Steam Punk is going ahead with its full program beginning Friday March 11. The Fair will see an influx of splendid looking characters wandering around the Goulburn Historic Waterworks, where you can also tour the building and the engines it houses. Having already been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions, organisers are pleased to announce that everything is going ahead as planned. Read More: Check out the best bits of the Goulburn Show Young trailblazers we are honouring on International Women's Day This year's Steampunk event will include temporary infrastructure for attendees, a pop-up camping area and an outdoor movie cinema, which was made possible by the $60,000 NSW Regional Events Acceleration Fund received from the government. You can start the Fair early on Friday at a Steampunk Carnival Hoop Dance Workshop from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at the Hume Conservatorium. Or, catch a movie and fire show at the outdoor cinema located at Seiffert Oval / Victoria Park. Over the weekend the mainstage will present a range of acts. The program is as follows: Saturday 10.00am - 10.30am: Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company presents classic songs from the musical 'The Wizard of Oz' 11.00am - 11.55am: Sideshow Annie Noon: Official Opening by Cr Daniel Strickland 12.05pm - 1.00pm: Costume Cavalcade (online pre-registration required) 1.00pm - 1.45pm: Sideshow Annie 2.00pm - 3.00pm: Hume Con Artists 3.15pm - 4.00pm: Neon Godz Sunday 10.00am - 10.45am: Pet Parade 11.00am - 12.00pm: The New Empire Ballroom Ragtime Dance Orchestra 12.00pm - 12.45pm: Steampunk Vagabonds 12.45pm - 1.45pm: The New Empire Ballroom Ragtime Dance Orchestra 2.00pm - 3.00pm: Mike Baker Organ Trio If you feel like walking, around the grounds you'll also find a variety of food stalls, face painting and entertainment. If you need a rest, there's also 'little trackless train rides' for $2 per person one way or horse and carriage rides for $5 per person one way. Devonshire Tea will also be provided by the Country Women's Association of Goulburn. Steampunk mixes the industrial age with futuristic imaginations, or how the future might have been imagined in the past. Come along to revel in the unique facility and its history, and envisage the old-world technology put to use in the future at the Steampunk and Victoriana Fair. Venue: Goulburn Historic Waterworks Marsden Weir, off Fitzroy St Time: Saturday March 2, 10am-4pm / Sunday March 13, 10am-3pm Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/BWDRN We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/db72b960-861c-41c9-a9ac-9be336f9de95.jpg/r0_19_905_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg