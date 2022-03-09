community, funding, gullen, grabben gullen, wind farm, upper lachlan shire, crookwell

Another round of grants from Gullen Range Wind Farm's Community Fund is now open for applications across the Southern Tablelands. The fund, worth approximately $100,000, is open to not-for-profit organisations seeking support for projects and initiatives within 10km of the wind farm. Read more: Over 20 Goulburn roads closed as reopening nears Battle of noise consultants begins over Wakefield Park operation Wind farm owner BJCE Australia will contribute approximately $70,000 this year. Unusually, more than $30,000 was not allocated last year due to a lack of applications, creating a bigger pot of funds than usual. Derek Powell, BJCE Australia's Deputy Managing Director, said he was looking forward to seeing what community groups could come up with. "We understand that the pandemic has posed lots of problems for community groups in the last couple of years and made fundraising much more difficult," Mr Powell said. "I hope the fund can help support the amazing volunteers to get some more projects off the ground this year. "We have seen lots of creative and interesting applications since the fund launched seven years ago and are look forward to seeing plenty more this time too." Applications are assessed by a panel comprising two local volunteers, two Council nominees and a Biala Wind Farm representative. The fund is administered by Upper Lachlan Shire Council and contributions are index-linked to rise with inflation. The committee's recommendations will be put forward for Council endorsement in the new year. Guidelines and an application form can be found on the council's website at https://www.upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au/news/gullen-range-wind-farm-community-fund-open-applications-1-march-2022 The closing date is Friday April 1. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

