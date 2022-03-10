newsletters, editors-pick-list, floods, wingecarribee, grant

Wingecarribee council has been included on the list of disaster areas that will receive a $1 million grant to kickstart cleanup efforts. The Southern Highlands and Tablelands have been battered with heavy rain since the beginning of March, with Bowral recording 152mm, Moss Vale 89.8mm and Mittagong 189.2mm on Monday March 7. Read More: Emergency services have worked closely with communities to keep people safe, and while great efforts have been taken to prepare, the heavy rain has left the Southern Highlands and Tablelands with a lot to clean up. From a sinkhole on the Illawarra highway to the many potholes on roads, restoring and future-proofing the region will be costly. Natural habitats including the Goulburn Wetlands have also been polluted by mud and silt. Local community groups, including the Rotary Club of Bowral-Mittagong and Goulburn, say they are keeping their ears to the ground for ways to help locals. They have also contributed financially to Rotary Australia World Community Service's (RAWCS) National Flood Appeal to aid Queensland and Northern NSW where help is more urgently needed. Wingecarribee council was one of 45 local government areas to be included in the joint Australian Government-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), bringing the total amount of financial support provided to councils to $45 million. Hume MP Angus Taylor welcomed the inclusion of this funding to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets. "The $1 million grants to impacted councils will assist with their immediate needs," he said. "We are focused on delivering as much support as possible to impacted communities right now, but this financial support will particularly help the local councils in our region fix the damage caused by the floods to our road network, " Mr Taylor said. "I would encourage anyone in NSW impacted by these awful floods to please contact Service NSW and find out what assistance you are eligible for." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/f7e14530-1ead-4951-9dbd-707c2426f732.jpg/r0_256_6000_3646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg