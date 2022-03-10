COVID-19 testing clinic to permanently close
The Goulburn Base Hospital COVID-19 Testing Clinic will permanently close from Sunday 13 March.
Single-use Rapid Antigen Tests will be available to collect from staff members at the hospital's entrance in the new Clinical Services Building.
Read also: Colourful costumes 'dash' through Goulburn
Privately operated COVID-19 testing clinics, Laverty Pathology and Capital Pathology, are still operational in Goulburn for anyone requiring PCR testing.
If the need arises in the future, the Goulburn Base Hospital COVID-19 Testing Clinic will become operational for PCR testing.
Read also: NSW COVID numbers leap above 16,000
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmarkour website
- Follow us onTwitter
- Follow us onGoogle News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters