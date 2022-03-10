COVID-19 testing clinic to permanently close

community,

The Goulburn Base Hospital COVID-19 Testing Clinic will permanently close from Sunday 13 March. Read also: NSW Health warns community to protect themselves from mosquito bites Single-use Rapid Antigen Tests will be available to collect from staff members at the hospital's entrance in the new Clinical Services Building. Read also: Colourful costumes 'dash' through Goulburn Privately operated COVID-19 testing clinics, Laverty Pathology and Capital Pathology, are still operational in Goulburn for anyone requiring PCR testing. If the need arises in the future, the Goulburn Base Hospital COVID-19 Testing Clinic will become operational for PCR testing. Read also: NSW COVID numbers leap above 16,000 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

