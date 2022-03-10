newsletters, editors-pick-list, red cross, blood donation, give blood

Goulburn Donor Centre is urgently seeking blood donations with over 600 appointments needed during the next two months. Australian Red Cross Lifeblood revealed that they are seeing 50 per cent of appointments cancelled due to various factors including COVID-19 and floods. Read more: Before and after: see the weather damage across the region Colourful costumes 'dash' through Goulburn The Goulburn Centre still requires over 250 appointments in March and over 350 needed in April. Cath Stone, Lifeblood's Executive Director for Donor Services, said communities in areas like Goulburn could help provide a life-saving service. "We have seen a high number of donors understandably unable to get to their appointments as they focus on their families and homes or follow stay-at-home and evacuation orders, " she said. "In Sydney, where a fifth of the country's blood supply is collected, hundreds of blood donors have been unable to donate, with many impacted by evacuation orders and disruptions to public transport at major blood collection centres such as Town Hall, Chatswood, and Parramatta. "We have reopened all our donor centres in Queensland, but with many roads and donors still cut off, and blood being a critical resource, we are calling on donors in other parts of the country to roll up their sleeves and help make up the shortfall of the past week. "People out there may be thinking, 'How can I help?' Donating blood ensures that patients in these communities get the medical treatment they need." In lighter news the latest rankings for the Goulburn Lifeblood Teams Tertiary Challenge have been unveiled with Corrective Services leading the way with 15 donations and 45 lives saved. They are followed by NSW Police with 11 donations and 33 lives saved while Goulburn Basse Hospital and NSW Ambulance are tied for third on 10 donations and 30 lives saved. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

