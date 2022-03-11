sport, local-sport,

The Doubles Championships may be over, but it's now time for the Goulburn Seniors Tournament. Over 100 players from places like Canberra, Sydney and the Central Coast will be coming to town on March 25 to 27 to play in up to three events. The different categories, separated into age groups starting from 30 to 49-years-old, are the mens singles, women's singles, men's age doubles, women's age double, mixed doubles, combined men's doubles, combined women's doubles and combined mixed doubles. READ ALSO: Tournament director Corey Greenwood said the event hosted by the Goulburn Tennis Club would be a great spectacle. "The tournament which has seen success from local players in the past, is up there with one of the biggest tennis weekends in town," Greenwood said. To apply, go to the Goulburn Tennis Club Facebook page and look at their post from March 8. Entries cost $15 per player per event and close on the Friday, March 18. There is also a $30 dinner for anyone interested. The event is sponsored by the Goulburn Soldiers Club and Douglass Blinds and Security Screens. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

