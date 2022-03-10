sport, local-sport,

Richie Jiang doesn't only love table tennis, but he's really good at it too! His success earned him a spot at the Australian Junior Table Tennis Championships in Queensland last year. As a result, he received a Goulburn Workers Sports Council Val Finley Junior Sports Fund of $500 to support him during the event. Even though the tournament was called off due to COVID-19, it was deemed the Mulwaree High School student would have been able to put the money to good use. READ ALSO: Shane Warne starts journey home "I was going to use the funds to support my travel and accommodation expenses," Jiang said. "I will now use it when another tournament comes up." The 18-year-old wasn't really sure if he'd like the sport when he first took it up, but that quickly changed. "I became good at the skills required for the sport the first time I tried and it became fun," he said. READ ALSO: Students train with top sporting coaches Alongside his emotions, Jiang's possesses significant power, particularly in his forehand, and lightning-fast reflexes which allow him to return shots which would bypass most others. Jiang had qualified for the National Championships by competing in a NSW Junior Top 10 event early last year in which he placed third. He almost earned first place, but lost a crucial match to the eventual winner 17-15 in the fifth set which resulted in third place on a countback. The first table tennis representative from Goulburn for many years hopes to win a men's event at any tournament. READ ALSO: Doubles Championships decided at the Goulburn Tennis Club Jiang managed to receive the funding thanks to support from the Goulburn Table Tennis Club. Val Finley was the matriarch of Goulburn Rugby League and was a massive lover of sport. The Goulburn Workers Sports Council Val Finley Junior Sports fund gives financial assistance to promising young sports people in town. The funds help them with the necessary coaching and competitive experience that is required in their chosen sport outside the City of Goulburn. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/b4aa8aa8-86d6-42e9-9238-6ac40722ebe5.JPG/r0_138_3872_2326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg