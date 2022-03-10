Students train with top sporting coaches

news, local-news,

Students at Goulburn High School have the opportunity to train with some of the country's top sporting coaches. Read also: Doubles Championships decided at the Goulburn Tennis Club Through a five-week program, members of the ACT Brumbies coaching staff will help students develop their rugby union skills. Close to 50 students have been honing their skills and learning the basics of the game over the past few weeks. Goulburn High School teacher Ashley Mewburn, who oversees the program at the school, said it was an amazing opportunity for the students involved. "[The] Brumbies are helping students relate school values to sporting values and they're just thriving," she said. Read also: "It's a horrible day": Brett Lee finds out about Shane Warne's death while in the Highlands Each week, students focus on different skills including catching, passing, simple tackle techniques and body positioning. "By the end of the program, hopefully the students have a lot more game awareness, are able to complete a tackle and form a ruck," Mrs Mewburn said. "So they start off with the small skills and hopefully by the end their reward will be going off to other schools and competing. Read also: Young talent: Medals galore for cycling duo "They will complete the Brumbies program and learn about team building, being able to problem solve on the field, put it all together to go away and play against other schools." Mrs Mewburn said the program had run before at Goulburn High but this year was they had more students participate than before. "A huge thanks to the Brumbies." The program will finish at the end of Term 1. Read also: Over 600 blood donations needed urgently in Goulburn Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

